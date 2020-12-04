Gase admits he hasn’t ‘done a good enough job’ developing Darnold

When the Jets drafted Sam Darnold with the third-overall pick in 2018, the team believed they had their long-term answer at quarterback. But so far, Darnold has not shown himself to be a guy to build a franchise around, and head coach Adam Gase took on some of the blame, admitting he has not done a good enough job developing the young quarterback.

“I came here to help him and help him develop his career, and we haven’t been able to do that,” Gase said. “That’s why these games are so important, to help him continue to grow. I haven’t done a good enough job.”

When Gase was brought on in 2019, it was partially with the expectation that he could help a young Darnold become one of the game’s best young quarterbacks. But nearly two seasons in, that has not proven to be the case, as Darnold still looks, at best, like a work in progress.

There may not be much more time for Gase to improve Darnold’s play, as most assume that Gase will be fired by the end of the season (if not sooner) thanks to winning no games this season. The real question is if the Jets plan on moving on from Darnold as well.

The Jets are primed to have the top pick in next year’s draft, where they will presumably have the opportunity to draft a potential franchise quarterback, whether it be Trevor Lawrence or Justin Fields. If the team does end up taking a quarterback as they are expected to, they could try to trade Darnold elsewhere to get some value for him rather than just having him play out the rest of his contract as a backup.