FULL Wendy Williams Trailer Is Released; Movie Includes ‘Sex Scenes’

Everyone is excited about the upcoming release of the Wendy Williams biopic on Lifetime next month. And now has the full trailer, which is hot. And the movie will be hotter.

Darren Grant, the director of the Lifetime movie, was a guest on “The Wendy Williams Show” Thursday. Wendy took the opportunity to invite him to watch the movie with her at her apartment on premiere night.

“There’s some sex scenes between me and Kevin, I can’t wait,” she told Grant.

“There’s sex, there’s drugs, there’s music, it’s all in there,” he said.

Talk show host Wendy Williams executive produced the biopic on her life, which shows all the highs and lows she has experienced throughout the years.

The trailer shows depicts headline-making moments in Williams’ life, including the time she fainted in her Statue of Liberty Halloween costume when she was hosting “The Wendy Williams Show,” her ex-husband Kevin Hunter’s infidelity and her struggles with drug addiction.

Ciera Payton (”The Oval,” “She’s Gotta Have It”) takes on the lead role while Morocco Omari (”Empire”) stars as Wendy’s ex-husband, Kevin Hunter. The film was previously titled “Wendy Williams: The Hot Topic.”

Produced by Front Street for Lifetime and executive produced by Wendy Williams, Will Packer and Sheila Ducksworth. Darren Grant directs from a script written by Leigh Davenport and Scarlett Lacey.

Wendy Williams: The Movie premieres on January 30, 2021 at 8/7C on Lifetime.