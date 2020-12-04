FULL Wendy Williams Trailer Is Released; Movie Includes ‘Sex Scenes’

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
8

Everyone is excited about the upcoming release of the Wendy Williams biopic on Lifetime next month. And now has the full trailer, which is hot. And the movie will be hotter.

Darren Grant, the director of the Lifetime movie, was a guest on “The Wendy Williams Show” Thursday. Wendy took the opportunity to invite him to watch the movie with her at her apartment on premiere night.

“There’s some sex scenes between me and Kevin, I can’t wait,” she told Grant.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR