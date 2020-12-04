Friend of Kamala Harris and Shaq, this ‘cool uncle’ now heads up TVOntario

Article content continued

Orridge understands the desire to give back. His mother and two older siblings were social workers in New York; his uncle was secretary of state there; and his cousin, David Paterson, is a former governor.

Public service is partly what makes the family tick, though Orridge’s path was somewhat different.

He was always the “cool” uncle. The uncle who once worked at USA Basketball, became a toy guy at Mattel Inc. and looked after Shaq’s “shoes” as director of global sports marketing at Reebok International Ltd.

That would be Shaquille O’Neal, giant basketball icon. Orridge spent much of his time at Reebok working on the Shaq file, and recalls a trip to Dallas with O’Neal in the mid-’90s.

The private plane the shoemaker promised to ferry the NBA star to Texas barely had enough legroom for him to fit. There were delays, and that was before O’Neal instructed a limo driver, while finally en route to a commercial shoot, to stop in front of a 7-Eleven.

He then climbed out of the back of the car, all 7-1 of him, and took a homeless person shopping. There were no cameras. This was just Shaq being Shaq, buying groceries for someone in need, Orridge said, and it was a beautiful thing to see.

“His level of generosity is well documented, but the spirit of it does not always get captured,” he said.

By the early 2000s, cool uncle Jeffrey and his wife, Carly Gleser, a rising executive at Warner Bros. in Los Angeles, were living in a West Coast “mini-mansion.” They had a pool out back and two fancy sports cars in the driveway, but they gave them up to move to Toronto, a change of scenery, not to mention climate, so he could work for Right to Play.