Fisherman swim to island, survive 16 hours after boat capsizes off SA coast

Two fishermen have been winched to safety after their boat capsized near a remote island in South Australia.

The two men, aged 47 and 48, were laying out crayfish pots near Cape Jervis when their boat suddenly capsized.

They are both experienced and planned to be home that night for dinner.

Dramatic images of the men’s sunken fishing boat. (Nine)

The men were winched off the island 16 hours after they survived the capsizing. (Nine)

When they didn’t arrive their families approached police, who scrambled a helicopter the next morning.

The police helicopter found their upturned boat, prompting the men’s families to believe they may have died.

However, a short later they were found on the nearby North Page Island, having survived a long swim and a 16-hour journey separated from their boat.

The rescue operation, once underway, was over in a matter of hours. (Nine)

Dehydrated and sunburnt, the men were winched off the island and have been discharged from hospital after receiving treatment.

In a short statement they thanked those who came to their aid.