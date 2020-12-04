Facebook Comedian Majah Hype BEAT Wife – ‘Burst’ Her Eye!! (Graphic Images)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
9

The wife of popular Facebook comedian Majah Hype is making some explosive allegations. learned that Majah’s gorgeous wife Latisha is saying that she has been battered and abused by the comedian during their relationship. 

In her #WomenWednesday chat with her fans, confirmed that she laid bare the shocking abuse allegations in an emotional speech.

And she posted pics showing the alleged abuse, he reportedly burst blood vessels inside her eye – nearly blinding her:

