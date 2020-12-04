Facebook Comedian Majah Hype BEAT Wife – ‘Burst’ Her Eye!! (Graphic Images)

The wife of popular Facebook comedian Majah Hype is making some explosive allegations. learned that Majah’s gorgeous wife Latisha is saying that she has been battered and abused by the comedian during their relationship.

In her #WomenWednesday chat with her fans, she laid bare the shocking abuse allegations in an emotional speech.

And she posted pics showing the alleged abuse, he reportedly burst blood vessels inside her eye – nearly blinding her:

The news of Majah Hype’s alleged abuse comes at a bad time for the comedian. Last week, he suffered a mild heart attack and was hospitalized. The comedian told fans that the cause of his heart attack was because he had been stressing over “certain things.”

And those certain things- apparently have to deal with his wife.

Majah Hype’s wife Latisha, from Brooklyn NY, took to Instagram to apologize to friends and family who she isolated herself from because she says she was unrecognizable after being beaten by Majah Hype and couldn’t answer her facetime calls as she hid the abuse that she says has been going on for years.

Listen:

“I wanna apologize to my mother, my son, my sister, to my niece, to my friends. I detached myself from the people that loved me the most for a long time. I owe you guys the biggest apology. What I’ve been going through, the average person doesn’t go through that in a whole lifetime. I’ve been keeping it a secret for a long time. Hiding abuse is a full-time job. You have to detach yourself from your loved ones, so they don’t know. I did that for a long time.”

She continued, “Imagine having to hide your bruises, and you’re being battered from your family, imagine after being abused and assaulted, you have to console the person that hurt you because now they’re distraught. They want to harm themselves. So now You don’t have the chance to heal, you don’t have the chance to be upset…imagine after going through all those things, you still have to have sex, you’re still expected to be delightful like there’s nothing wrong with you when your face is unrecognizable…”

“Imagine people know in your circle what’s going on with you and their first question is ‘well what did you do.’” She broke down as she said she didn’t deserve to be treated like that and the occasions of abuse were not few and far but very often.

Latisha also fought back against claims that she cheated during the relationship.

Over the weekend, Majah Hype took to social media claiming that Latisha cheated with a popular soca artist, Majah threatened to “lash” the soca artiste if he saw him.