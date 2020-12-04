‘Ethereum only’ investors are growing, according to Grayscale By Cointelegraph

Matilda Coleman
(BTC) got many investors hooked on crypto, but it’s ‘s Ether (ETH) that’s beginning to garner more attention, according to Grayscale.

In a phone interview with Bloomberg, managing director Michael Sonnenshein said 2020 has seen a significant rise in “Ethereum only” investors, underscoring the asset’s growing appeal beyond the development community.