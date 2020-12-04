Eagles’ Wentz takes responsibility for struggles

Carson Wentz has been a disaster this season for the Philadelphia Eagles, to say the least.

However, the quarterback finally took accountability for his struggles during a team address this week, according to ESPN’s Tim McManus. The gesture is something Wentz’s teammates appreciated and admired.

Wentz, who is in the midst of his fifth NFL season, ranks first in interceptions with 15 and sacks with 46. He has completed just 58.1% of his passes for 2,541 yards and 16 touchdowns.

There’s really no excuse for Wentz’s struggles, but Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has said time and time again that the 27-year-old will remain the team’s starting quarterback despite having a capable Jalen Hurts waiting in the wings.

Wentz’s job is secure for now, but with Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie reportedly frustrated with the team, a number of changes could be in store this offseason, including a switch at quarterback.

A number of talented players could end up being available during the offseason, including Dak Prescott, Cam Newton, Philip Rivers, Mitchell Trubisky, Jacoby Brissett and Tyrod Taylor, among others. Any one of those quarterbacks could be better than Wentz, but it remains to be seen whether or not the Eagles believe that to be true.

Wentz won’t become a free agent until 2025, so the team could give him another chance next season, but if he struggles again, he’ll likely be on the chopping block.