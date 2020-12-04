Dr Fauci apologises for suggesting UK rushed vaccine decision

Fauci said late Thursday that he meant to say US authorities do things differently than their British counterparts, not better, but his comments weren’t phrased properly.
“I do have great faith in both the scientific community and the regulatory community at the UK, and anyone who knows me and my relationship with that over literally decades, you know that’s the case,” Fauci told the BBC.
Fauci rejected that idea.
The FDA has to move more slowly because of the high degree of skepticism about vaccines in the US, Fauci said. Because of this, US regulators are reviewing all of the raw data from Pfizer and BioNTech “in a way that could not possibly have been done any more quickly,” he said.
It will take the FDA at least another week to complete its review, but the US and Britain will ultimately end up in the same place, Fauci said.
“At the end of the day, it’s going to be safe, it’s going to be effective,” he said. “The people in the UK are going to receive it, and they’re going to do really well, and the people in the United States are going to receive it, and we’re going to do pretty well.”