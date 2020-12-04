Dr Fauci apologises for suggesting UK rushed vaccine decision

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, had sparked controversy with an earlier interview in which he said UK regulators hadn’t acted “as carefully” as the US Food and Drug Administration.

Fauci said late Thursday that he meant to say US authorities do things differently than their British counterparts, not better, but his comments weren’t phrased properly.

America's top infectious disease expert has apologised for suggesting UK authorities rushed their authorisation of a COVID-19 vaccine, saying he has "great faith" in the country's regulators.

“I do have great faith in both the scientific community and the regulatory community at the UK, and anyone who knows me and my relationship with that over literally decades, you know that’s the case,” Fauci told the BBC.

Britain on Wednesday became the first Western nation to authorise widespread use of a COVID-19 vaccine when regulators gave emergency approval to a product made by US drugmaker Pfizer and Germany-based BioNTech. Critics have suggested that UK regulators emphasised speed over thoroughness when they reviewed data on the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine.

US regulators are reviewing all of the raw data from Pfizer and BioNTech “in a way that could not possibly have been done any more quickly,” Fauci said (AP)

Fauci rejected that idea.

The FDA has to move more slowly because of the high degree of skepticism about vaccines in the US, Fauci said. Because of this, US regulators are reviewing all of the raw data from Pfizer and BioNTech “in a way that could not possibly have been done any more quickly,” he said.

It will take the FDA at least another week to complete its review, but the US and Britain will ultimately end up in the same place, Fauci said.