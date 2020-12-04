Home Business Did Fox Business book a Bitcoin SV proponent by mistake? By Cointelegraph

Did Fox Business book a Bitcoin SV proponent by mistake? By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

Did Fox Business book a Bitcoin SV proponent by mistake?

An unusual interview with SV (BSV) proponent Jimmy Nguyen on Fox Business earlier today appears to have been cut short after Nguyen kept criticizing Bitcoin.

Nguyen appeared on the Dec. 3 episode of Fox Business’ Varney and Co. to discuss the increasing interest around Bitcoin, but the interview came to an abrupt end after a total of about two minutes.