Destination Canada Collaborates with Creators of Hit Broadway Musical Come From Away on This is Canada Nice New animated original song packs a powerful punch of Canadian pride

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Irene Sankoff and David Hein , the husband and wife duo who put Canada on the world’s stage with Tony award-winning musical Come From Away , are releasing a new original song in partnership with Destination Canada . This is Canada Nice is a song of Canadian pride brought to life with animated visuals by Halifax-based animation studio Wonderlust .

Created as a love letter to Canada, Sankoff and Hein’s lyrics serve as a reminder of the nation’s reputable “niceness” and charm. Together they weave a compelling story of Canada’s diverse people and languages, the beauty of our cities and communities, the historic milestones and scientific achievements born here. From the top of Niagara Falls, to iconic and beloved delicacies from coast to coast to coast, This is Canada Nice reminds us of Canada’s distinct personality and offers inspiration to explore when the time is right.

“When I think about what’s nice about Canada, I think about how diverse my friends and colleagues are, how we all have different backgrounds and interests and we treat each other with respect,” said Sankoff. “Despite all our differences, we come together as a community to help each other, just like in the story of Come From Away. Even with social distancing in the recording studio, it was a joy to come together to create art again and to celebrate the nice things about Canada.”

“We set out to create a 90-second musical conversation about Canada—with people from across the country,” said Hein. “We were thrilled to work with some of our heroes. They are all passing the torch of “nice” to each other to define what “Canada Nice” is, accompanied by unique animation and set to a soundtrack of musical styles.”

A varied roster of influential Canadians have lent their voices to This is Canada Nice, including Canadian cast members from Come From Away. Notable additions joining the song include Rita Baga, celebrated Quebecois drag queen; iskwē, Indigenous singer-songwriter; Roberta Bondar, Canada’s first female astronaut and first neurologist in space, in addition to influential authors, athletes and artists.

“Canada is full of nice—the people, the places, the cultures, the food and everything in between,” said Gloria Loree, Senior Vice President, Marketing Strategy & Chief Marketing Officer, Destination Canada. “Nice is not one place or thing; it’s a feeling that lives inside every Canadian. And while the situation for travel is dire and deteriorating, and while many Canadians may not be able to be with friends or loved ones this holiday season, This is Canada Nice is a powerful reminder of the generosity of spirit and pride that connects us all.”

Canada is a country that more than 37 million glowing hearts call home and our warmth and welcome is the badge of honour we wear proudly. There are myriad other inspiring and heartfelt stories like the one famously shared in Come From Away and now This is Canada Nice. We encourage Canadians to discover them at CanadaNice.ca .

Associated Links & Assets

About Destination Canada

Destination Canada is a leading marketing and research organization, charged with sustaining a vibrant and profitable Canadian tourism industry. We act as strategy integrators between our provincial and territorial marketing partners, government partners, and other sector members.

We seek to deliver and inspire ambitious, insightful and aligned content marketing across Canada’s travel and tourism landscape. This is so that the businesses operating in Canada, their employees, and the communities they live in can enjoy long-term prosperity within a dynamic ecosystem where they are empowered to stay ahead of traveller expectations and succeed.

Our mission is anchored on industry-leading research, insight-driven marketing strategies and compelling traveller-centric storytelling. We collaborate with our industry and government partners to promote Canada as a premier four-season tourism destination.

Destination Canada is a Crown corporation wholly owned by the Government of Canada.

For more information, please visit: www.destinationcanada.com .

About Irene Sankoff and David Hein

Irene and David are a Canadian married writing team. They won the 2019 Olivier Award and were nominated for the 2018 Grammy Award and the 2017 Tony Award for their score for Come From Away, with the show itself winning the 2019 Olivier Award for Best Musical, three 2017 Dora Mavor Moore Awards, four Helen Hayes Awards, five Outer Critics Circle Awards and three Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical. David and Irene were also the recipients of the 2017 Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Awards for Best Book. Their first show, My Mother’s Lesbian Jewish Wiccan Wedding (based on David’s mother’s true story) was produced by Mirvish Productions in Toronto and won best musical awards across North America, with Sankoff and Hein performing in most productions. Current projects include two original films with the Disney Organization, and an original television series for Warner Brothers, among many others. Irene and David are the recipients of the Good Neighbour Award from the Four Freedoms Park Conservancy and the Meritorious Service Cross of Canada. @sankoffandhein

About Wonderlust

Wonderlust is a boutique design and animation studio based in the seaside city of Halifax, Nova Scotia. Since 2015, Wonderlust has put storytelling at the center for some of the world’s leading brands and organizations—telling quirky and colorful stories that travel. www.wonderlustmedia.ca

