Dave Chapelle Gets Into FIGHT w/ Man Over Wearing Mask!! (Video)

Comedian Dave Chapelle got into a physical altercation yesterday, has learned. And the man leaked video footage of what he is calling their “fight.”

In the video, the man can be seen approaching Dave Chapelle, and criticizing the comedian for not wearing a mask out in public.

The man – who calls himself Chad – confronted Dave about being hypocritical. For all of Dave’s shows, he requires his audience to wear masks.

So the man walked up on Dave, invading his personal space, and began tongue lashing the millionaire comic.

And Dave got mad and appeared have put hands on Chad.

Here is the video, that has been floating around social media:

At the end of the video, Chad is thrown out of the hotel. As he is escorted out o the building, Chad tells the hotel security that he plans on hiring a lawyer and suing Dave Chapelle.