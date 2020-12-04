Covid-19 spike in the Garden Route caught us by surprise, says Mkhize

Health Minister Zweli Mhkize visited the Garden Route on Friday to discuss rising Covid-19 infections in the region.

Some municipalities have cancelled events, after active cases in the Western Cape jumped by almost 3 000 cases in a week.

Mhkize has cautioned that Covid-19 numbers must be kept low to prevent pressure being placed on local healthcare workers.

Health Minister Zweli Mhkize has visited the Garden Route to inspect plans aimed at addressing rising coronavirus infections in the region.

Mhkize met Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo and mayors of districts within the area on Friday to discuss the challenges faced due to the resurgence of Covid-19 cases.

The outbreaks in the Garden Route and Eastern Cape, which many fear could cause a second wave of the pandemic if not contained, have caught authorities by “surprise”, Mkhize said.

This is due to the rapid increase in cases, which have soared in only a matter of weeks.

FULL SPEECH | Ramaphosa declares Nelson Mandela Bay a Covid-19 hotspot

The Western Cape Health Department says the Garden Route’s Covid-19 second wave is exceeding its first peak in terms of admissions, while active cases across the province have jumped from 7 793 to 10 442 in the past week. Most new cases are on the Garden Route and in the Cape Metro.

In an effort to contain the surge, some Garden Route municipalities have cancelled large public events. All events in George have been cancelled and venues are unavailable for events. The Kannaland municipality has followed suit and closed all facilities, including town halls.

“We need to do something tougher. The numbers are rising faster and we cannot afford to have high numbers that overrun our healthcare services,” Mkhize said.

READ | Covid-19: Second wave ‘exceeding first peak’ on Garden Route

The minister said there were concerns that movement during the festive season could further spread infections, saying increased movement of people during the first wave brought increased cases of Covid-19.

Data

He said there was not yet enough data from the new outbreaks to develop models and early warnings of hotspot areas. He added that his department would need to collect live data over a few weeks to improve modelling and help roll out interventions.

Mkhize added that staffing shortages are one of the weaknesses facing healthcare systems in the area.

“We have the systems in place but were feeling pressure which has displaced the usual services,” he says.

Mkhize added that the first wave of the pandemic had been so exhausting for many healthcare workers, that they are still feeling the effects.

“Our staff are more experienced… they have less fear and higher knowledge than before, but there is still the social strain on healthcare staff,” he said.

Mkhize added that that health department will distribute ventilators and oxygen canisters used in disbanded field hospitals to areas in need.