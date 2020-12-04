Country Singer Jake Owen Is Engaged to Girlfriend Erica Hartlein

This year’s trip to the Christmas tree lot was a little extra memorable for Jake Owen.

The country singer announced via Instagram on Friday, Dec. 4 that he is engaged to longtime girlfriend Erica Hartlein. He popped the question during the couple’s Christmas tree outing and shared a number of photos from the special moment, including multiple glimpses at the ring.

“5 years ago we went and got our first Christmas Tree together….at this same spot,” the 39-year-old “Barefoot Blue Jean Night” vocalist wrote. “This year, I asked her if she’d like to get Christmas Trees every year for the rest of our lives.”

The pics show that the couple’s 19-month-old daughter Paris Hartley joined them to witness the exciting moment. Jake is also father to 8-year-old daughter Olive Pearl with ex-wife Lacey Buchanan.

“Our little Paris was there to witness the complete surprise,” Jake continued. “So much of a surprise, Erica didn’t have her nails done..(yes, I now know that’s big deal I guess).”