Cops hunt violent tattooed thug believed to have fled to Scotland

A tattooed thug wanted by Sussex police may have fled to Scotland.

Scots have been urged to phone 999 if they see Alex Evans, who has tattoos on his ears and neck and is thought to be hiding in Dundee while on the run from the police.

The 27-year-old is wanted in connection with a nightclub assault in England, and it has now been revealed that the search for him has been extended to Scotland.

A £1,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to his arrest, in connection with an assault outside the Cameo Nightclub in Langney Road, Eastbourne, on March 7 this year.

Evans also has links to the English seaside resort towns of Eastbourne and Brighton.

Detective Constable Richard Drury of Sussex Police said: “We are offering the reward for information which leads to the arrest of Alex Evans.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who has seen him or has any information about his whereabouts.

“We have received information that suggests he may be in the Dundee, Tayside area and we are working with colleagues in Police Scotland to trace him.”

Anyone with information on Evans’ whereabouts should phone 999, contact police online or call 101 quoting Sussex serial 177 of 07/03.

A Facebook post from Sussex Police was shared on the Police Scotland’s Tayside Police Division page, which read: “Can you help us find Alex Evans, who we want to interview about an assault in Eastbourne last March? He has connections with Eastbourne and Brighton but we also believe he may be in the Dundee Area. See his description and how to contact us here.