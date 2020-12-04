Comedian Majah Hype Exposes Marital Drama: Molestation, Voodoo & Cheating!

Facebook comedian Majah Hype is trending worldwide today, just hours after he declared that he is not a woman beater, has learned.

Majah was forced to respond to claims against him made by his former fiancée, who accused the comedian of being violent towards her.

In the video, Majah told fans that his fiancee is the one who cheated, and abused him. He also claims that she and her family may have used voodoo against him.

“I still have love for Kirby today,” he said in an Instagram to address the allegations from Latisha Kirby.

“I have no reason for that. I am not a woman beater and I never thought about being a woman beater,” the comedian said.

Stating that he loved Kirby and wanted the best for her, Majah Hype denied all of his ex’s allegations. In fact, he claimed he was the victim.

“I warning every man out there, don’t allow women to hit you, don’t let women subject you to being abused,” he said, stating that he was ashamed as a man.

He said he never cheated on her and admitted to having one “sexual experience” with another woman.

While admitting that he did go through his fiancee’s old phone because he was suspicious of her suspicions of him, he denied leaking any sex tape.

The video is long, but definitely worth it. This is just too much drama – almost like a full season of a Tyler Perry show: