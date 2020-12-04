Chrissy Teigen Takes Her ‘First Shower’ Since Losing Son

Chrissy Teigen has revealed that she has taken her first shower, weeks after losing her son, Jack.

“I just had my first shower in two months,” Chrissy began in a video. “I’ve been taking baths because I couldn’t stand to be in the shower. I couldn’t, like, physically stand in the shower. I feel really, really good.”

CHRISSY TEIGEN EATS SPACE FOOD

“Also, you guys have no idea and I cannot wait to tell you someday,” she added. “I realize that just left you supremely hanging. I’m sorry. I just mean it’s been a ride. It has been a journey and I’m happy to be back again.”

Chrissy and husband John Legend lost their third child after the former model suffered a placenta abruption.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” she wrote at the time. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”