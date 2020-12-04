Chrissy Teigen Takes Her ‘First Shower’ Since Losing Son

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Chrissy Teigen has revealed that she has taken her first shower, weeks after losing her son, Jack.

“I just had my first shower in two months,” Chrissy began in a video. “I’ve been taking baths because I couldn’t stand to be in the shower. I couldn’t, like, physically stand in the shower. I feel really, really good.”

“Also, you guys have no idea and I cannot wait to tell you someday,” she added. “I realize that just left you supremely hanging. I’m sorry. I just mean it’s been a ride. It has been a journey and I’m happy to be back again.”

