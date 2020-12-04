Chrishell Stause Reveals She Was “Worried” to Start Dating Keo Motsepe

Chrishell Stause is getting candid about her budding new romance with Dancing With the Stars‘ Keo Motsepe.

Both Chrishell and Keo appeared separately on an Instagram Live video hosted by Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick on Thursday, Dec. 3, where the lovebirds opened up about their new relationship.

Chrishell explained that while she had “the best experience” as a contestant on season 29 of DWTS, the “coolest thing” about it was meeting the 31-year-old dance pro.

“I knew from my dance work that I wasn’t going to win a mirrorball from the beginning,” she admitted. “To have this come from it, I’m just very smitten.”

The 39-year-old Selling Sunset star, who was previously married to Justin Hartley, also revealed that it took her some time to decide that dating Keo was indeed the right move.

“I had a little bit of a hang-up at first because I was worried because he’s younger,” she said. “But a lot of guys my age and older still don’t want what I am looking for.”