Chinese scientists claim quantum supremacy with a system that calculated in mins what a supercomputer would take 2B years, using tech different than Google (Tom Simonite/Wired)

Tom Simonite / Wired:
Chinese scientists claim quantum supremacy with a system that calculated in mins what a supercomputer would take 2B years, using tech different than Google — Google trumpeted its quantum computer that outperformed a conventional supercomputer. A Chinese group says it’s done the same, with different technology.
