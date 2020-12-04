Chinese scientists claim quantum supremacy with a system that calculated in mins what a supercomputer would take 2B years, using tech different than Google (Tom Simonite/Wired)

Tom Simonite / Wired:

Chinese scientists claim quantum supremacy with a system that calculated in mins what a supercomputer would take 2B years, using tech different than Google  —  Google trumpeted its quantum computer that outperformed a conventional supercomputer.  A Chinese group says it’s done the same, with different technology.

