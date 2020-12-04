China says U.S. should stop abusing the concept of national security By

© . Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying attends a news conference in Beijing
BEIJING () – China said on Friday it firmly opposes the United States’ wanton oppression of its companies and asked America to stop abusing the concept of national security, after the Trump administration added China’s SMIC and CNOOC (NYSE:) to a defense blacklist.
It will severely harm the U.S. interest and image, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a regular briefing.
The United States on Thursday added China’s top chipmaker, SMIC, and oil giant CNOOC to a blacklist of alleged Chinese military companies, a move likely to escalate tensions with Beijing before President-elect Joe Biden takes office.
