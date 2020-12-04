Chiefs running back Le’Veon Bell latest athlete open to fighting Jake Paul: ‘Set it up’

Yet another professional athlete has expressed interest in fighting YouTube star Jake Paul, who viciously KO’d former NBA player Nate Robinson in the second round of their Saturday match.

This time, it’s Kansas City running back Le’Veon Bell. The three-time Pro Bowler expressed interest in a potential bout against Paul — technically 2-0 as a professional — after Overtime posted a brief clip of him going through a boxing drill.

MORE: Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson fight results: YouTube star wins with brutal KO

Bell isn’t the first athlete to call Paul out for a potential match. Hockey players Evander Kane and Robin Lehner both called him out after his victory, though they both are a bit outside his weight class.

yo @jakepaul I’d wreck ya. Easy to beat up guys with no experience and much smaller. August 31st 2021 Vegas we can see if you really about that action. #YOURMOVE — Evander Kane (@evanderkane_9) November 29, 2020

Bell, at 6-1 and 225 pounds, is much closer in weight to Paul (6-1, 189 pounds). The YouTube personality seems more keen on fighting UFC legend Conor McGregor, but maybe he could find time to work Bell in. If it were to happen, it would undoubtedly be one of the most anticipated boxing matches in recent memory.