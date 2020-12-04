Chet Hanks Defends Speaking Jamaican Patois

Chet Hanks was dragged on new social media app, Clubhouse this week over his use of a fake Jamaican patois accent.

“Guys, it’s really as simple as this, If I get on a binge and I watch a bunch of English gangster movies, and I go around, ordering a coffee at Starbucks and I’m with my friend and I go, ‘Gimme a latte, guvna.’ I’m not sh*tting on English people,” he explained.

“I’m not trying to offend anybody,” he added.

Earlier this year, the failed rapper spoke out about accusations that he appropriates Jamaican culture:

“If a white person gets into hip hop and they start getting braids and gold teeth, some people call that appropriation. But if a black person puts on a cowboy hat and gets into country music, there’s nothing wrong with that. Why would anybody have a problem with that?” he said.

“If you don’t have a problem with a black person wearing cowboy hats and cowboy boots and loving country music, then why do you have a problem with white people wearing braids and gold teeth and getting into hip-hop music?”