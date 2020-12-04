Chet Hanks Defends Speaking Jamaican Patois

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Chet Hanks was dragged on new social media app, Clubhouse this week over his use of a fake Jamaican patois accent.

“Guys, it’s really as simple as this, If I get on a binge and I watch a bunch of English gangster movies, and I go around, ordering a coffee at Starbucks and I’m with my friend and I go, ‘Gimme a latte, guvna.’ I’m not sh*tting on English people,” he explained.

“I’m not trying to offend anybody,” he added.

CHET HANKS ON HIS PARENTS COVID-19 DIAGNOSIS

