Cheating Pastor Carl Lentz To Receive Severance Package From Church!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Carl Lentz, the pastor who was outed for having “multiple affairs” behind his wife’s back, may be receiving a severance package from Hillsong church.

“We’re working on a severance package which we’re negotiating with them on,” George Aghajanian, a Hillsong director, per Page Six, “They haven’t accepted that at this point in time.”

PETER GUNZ IS THE NEW HOST OF ‘CHEATERS’

After Lentz was outed as a cheater, he released a statement, admitting his mistakes and apologizing to his wife, family and supporters.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR