Cheating Pastor Carl Lentz To Receive Severance Package From Church!!

Carl Lentz, the pastor who was outed for having “multiple affairs” behind his wife’s back, may be receiving a severance package from Hillsong church.

“We’re working on a severance package which we’re negotiating with them on,” George Aghajanian, a Hillsong director, per Page Six, “They haven’t accepted that at this point in time.”

After Lentz was outed as a cheater, he released a statement, admitting his mistakes and apologizing to his wife, family and supporters.

“I was unfaithful in my marriage, the most important relationship in my life and held accountable for that,” Lentz wrote of his affair. “This failure is on me, and me alone and I take full responsibility for my actions. I now begin a journey of rebuilding trust with my wife, Laura and my children and taking real time to work on and heal my own life and seek out the help that I need.”

According to the New York Post, Lentz is “famous for dressing like a hipster and baptizing Justin Bieber in the home of former Knicks player Tyson Chandler.”