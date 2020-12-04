Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis Unveiled as 2021 Gotham Awards’ Honorees

WENN/Instar

The ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ actor, who passed away over the summer, and his co-star become the first castmates to be feted at the prizegiving for the same movie.

Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis are set to be honoured with tributes at the 2021 Gotham Awards.

The late actor, who lost his battle with cancer over the summer, and his “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” co-star are set to make history at the prizegiving, becoming the first castmates to be feted at the Gotham Awards for the same movie.

Other honourees in recent years have included Laura Dern, Sam Rockwell, Rachel Weisz, Willem Dafoe, and Nicole Kidman.

Chadwick is also only the second actor to receive a tribute posthumously, after James Gandolfini in 2013. He also received a nomination in the Best Actor category, making him the first actor in the award’s eight-year history to receive a tribute and be nominated in a competitive category in the same year.

The T’Challa of Marvel’s “Black Panther passed away in August at the age of 43 after a secret battle with colon cancer.

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” is an adaptation of August Wilson’s play, directed by George C. Wolfe. Viola plays the title role of legendary jazz and blues singer Ma Rainey, while Chadwick portrays a young trumpeter with a dream of reinventing the jazz sound.

The 30th annual Gotham Awards ceremony will take place virtually at New York’s Cipriani Wall Street on 11 January. The recipients of the awards’ annual director and industry tributes will be announced at a later date.