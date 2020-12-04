Casanova Turns Himself In To The Authorities!!

Federal agents were looking for rapper Casanoza after charging him with racketeering charges — and the New York rapper has turned himself in to the authorities.

Hot 97’s Lisa Evers offered an update on Casanova’s case via an Instagram post. She says the rapper pleaded not guilty to all charges via an arraignment that was held on a teleconference. He remains in custody at a federal facility and is waiting for a hearing to determine whether or not he will be released on bail.

Prosecutors charged 18 alleged members of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation Gang in connection with various racketeering, murder, narcotics, firearms and fraud offenses — they have none of the members in custody.

Casanova is facing including conspiracy to commit racketeering, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime — he is not facing any murder or attempted murder charges.

Casanova was one of the alleged gang-affiliated rappers Tekashi 6ix9ine named during his trial.