Casanova Turns Himself In To The Authorities!!

Bradley Lamb
Federal agents were looking for rapper Casanoza after charging him with racketeering charges — and the New York rapper has turned himself in to the authorities.

Hot 97’s Lisa Evers offered an update on Casanova’s case via an Instagram post. She says the rapper pleaded not guilty to all charges via an arraignment that was held on a teleconference. He remains in custody at a federal facility and is waiting for a hearing to determine whether or not he will be released on bail.

