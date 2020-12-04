Casanova Issues Warning To Rappers Before Surrendering: We Are A Target!!

Rapper Casanova recorded a stern warning to his fellow rappers before turning himself in to the FBI — he says they are all targets.

“As you already know, I’m facing serious charges right now,” he says in the video clip. “But I’m innocent. That’s one. Two, I’ve been fighting my whole life so I’ll get through this. Just understand how they could get you jammed up — you don’t know nobody, you ain’t got nothing to do with nothin’, they can still get you jammed up. Rappers, we are a target. Just be careful out there, watch who you associate with, watch who you bring around. I’ll see y’all soon, god willing.”

Casanova, whose legal name is Caswell Senior, and 17 others were were accused of “terrible acts of violence” in New York City as members of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation gang.

His attorney, James Kousouros says the F.B.I. had been wrong to imply that the rapper had been “on the run” before turning himself in. “Mr. Senior is fully confident that he’ll be exonerated when all the facts are brought forth,” he said.