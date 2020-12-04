Carrie Underwood Keeps Son From Performing on Stage for Christmas TV Special Out of Pressure Fears

Instagram

During an appearance on ‘Today’, the ‘Cry Pretty’ singer admits she could not wait for fans to see the video clip of 5-year-old Isaiah performing a duet version of ‘Little Drummer Boy’ with her.

Carrie Underwood vetoed plans to have her son join her onstage for her new Christmas TV special, because she feared the pressure to perform would be a “little much” for him to handle.

The country superstar recruited five-year-old Isaiah to perform a duet version of “Little Drummer Boy” for her first holiday album, “My Gift”, and behind-the-scenes footage of their time in the recording studio is featured in the new “My Gift: A Christmas Special from Carrie Underwood” show.

Carrie reveals she chose to include the video clip as an alternative to putting her boy front and center in the TV spotlight.

“I didn’t wanna like, put him on stage,” she explained on U.S. breakfast show “Today“. “I felt like that might be a little much for his little heart to handle, but he had such a great time in the studio and that was such a memory for me, so to have that captured on film and to be a part of the special in that way is just a really sweet, timeless moment that I’m so blessed that I get to have, selfishly, for the rest of my life.”

And Carrie is so proud of Isaiah, she wanted to give fans a taste of how she felt when she watched the youngster belt out the festive favorite.

She said, “I hope people see it and they’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, his little heart!'”

“My Gift: A Christmas Special from Carrie Underwood” debuted on U.S. streaming service HBO Max on Thursday, December 03.