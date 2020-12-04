Carole Baskin Reacts After House Passes Big Cat Public Safety Act

Baskin wasn’t the only one excited about the big news. Congressman Quigley, who introduced the bill, expressed his enthusiasm in a press release, as well.

“After months of the public loudly and clearly calling for Congress to end private big cat ownership, I am extremely pleased that the House has now passed the Big Cat Public Safety Act,” he stated. “Big cats are wild animals that simply do not belong in private homes, backyards, or shoddy roadside zoos. Too often, law enforcement and first responders are the ones who end up in danger from these animals and, in a time when our first responders are already facing increased risk from the pandemic, we owe it to them to limit the additional dangers they face on the job.”

Quigley explained “animals like tigers, lions, leopards, and pumas should not be exposed to miserable conditions so many of them in our country currently face.”

“By passing the Big Cat Public Safety Act we are one step closer to ensuring these animals are treated humanely and to keeping the public safe from dangerous big cats,” he continued. “It is my hope that the Senate will quickly bring this bill to the floor so we can get it signed into law before the year ends.”