Bryan Cranston Still Struggling With His Sense of Taste and Smell Months After Covid-19 Battle

WENN

The ‘Breaking Bad’ actor talks about his recovery from Covid-19, saying he hasn’t fully recovered his ability to taste and smell despite months after battling the deadly coronavirus.

Bryan Cranston still hasn’t fully regained his sense or smell months after his Covid-19 battle.

The former “Breaking Bad” actor has opened up on his recovery from the respiratory illness – which he contracted back in March (20) – and while he’s in good health, he admitted he is still feeling the effects.

“The only thing that lingered, and still is to this day, is I lost a percentage of my ability to taste and smell,” he said while appearing on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show“.

“I think about 75 per cent has come back, but if someone was brewing coffee, and I walk into a kitchen, I cannot… smell it.”

The screen star – whose wife Robin Dearden got coronavirus first – revealed he was ill for about 10 days.

“We had a few days of achiness, but not enough to keep you in bed,” he explained. “I had a temperature of 99 for about three hours, and then just exhaustion for a week after that.”

He also joked that he and Robin got the virus early because they “didn’t want to miss out,” quipping, “It was a surprise to us because we heard it was coming over, and then all of a sudden, she got it first. She gave it to me because we share.”





After recovering from the illness, the actor donated his blood for Covid-19 vaccine study along with fellow actor Tom Hanks and wife [Rita Wilson].

They bonded over their coronavirus experience. He told Ryan Seacrest in a previous interview, “We were talking with them when they were still in Australia and when they came back, we all had dinner together and we looked at each other and said, ‘I think we can do this,’ because we all had it, we’re all not infected anymore.”

Cranston did not reveal his stuggle with Covid-19 until recently because he “didn’t think that the world needed another celebrity saying, ‘Hey, I had it!’ so I just didn’t say anything and went about my way.”