Britons including large swathes of the south wake up to winter scenes after THUNDERSNOW hits north

Families woke up to winter scenes this morning after a heavy fall overnight in some parts of the UK – defying some meteorologists’ predictions the North would be mainly hit.

Surprised people living in Essex as well as nearby Kent and Suffolk got out of their beds to find polar landscapes out of their windows as the sun rose of their counties.

And many in Edinburgh were already gazing at the icy sights, after being roused from their sleep to loud bangs of as so-called ‘Thundersnow’ in the Scottish city.

The sounds of ‘explosions’ are a rare weather phenomenon, caused by thunder and lightning combined with snow.

Dog walkers negotiate overnight snow in Carrshield in the Pennines, near Hexham in Northumberland after the overnight fall

One motorist clears heavy overnight snow from a car in Carrshield in the Pennines, near Hexham in Northumberland

Snow settles in the hills on the outskirts of Bradford, West Yorks, after a deluge of cold weather during the midnight hours

This was the scene in Halstead, Essex, this morning after a heavy snowfall last night stunned families in the county

A paperboy battling through the Snow in Colchester, Essex, after the unexpected overnight flurry of snow in the county

Colchester, Essex, blanketed with snow on Friday morning towards the horizon after a night of constant cold weather

Bradford in West Yorkshire also experienced a large amount of snow, which covered much of the city.

The Met Office said this morning wet snow fell across parts of Kent which may spread northwards with some snow over the Wealds and Downs of south-east England.

Rain, sleet and snow is also expected across a broad swathe of Scotland and northern England.

It was the coldest night of autumn/winter so far, with -9.6C (14.72F) recorded at Altnaharra, Sutherland, in the Highlands, according to the Met Office.

A frozen pond in the Peak District on Friday morning after the icy temperatures descended on the area overnight

Snow in the Peak District on Friday morning with the picturesque scenes given a layer of snow from the frozen weather

The village of Red Lodge in Suffolk also experienced the icy weather, which covered the streets, houses, cars and gardens

Motorists battling through the Snow in Colchester, Essex, as they attempt to make their way to work through the conditions

Cornard in Suffolk, faced a similar wintry conditions with grass and hedges not visible at all through the fallen snow

In Bradford, West Yorkshire, the day began with icy sights stretching as far as the eye could see as temperatures plummeted

Lewis Balog walks with his dog Luna in Queensbury, near Bradford, after the first snow fall of winter hit West Yorkshire

The coldest night of the year is still -10.2C (13.64F) recorded at Braemar in Aberdeenshire on February 13.

A Met Office weather warning for snow and heavy rain through to Friday at 10am was issued for the east of England plus London and the South East.

It warned of heavy rain and snow that could lead to tricky travel due to surface water and “possible slushy accumulations”.

It added: ” In a few places 1-2cm of snow could accumulate, mainly on grassy surfaces over the North Downs and Chilterns”

A number of yellow warnings for ice and snow are in place across large areas of Scotland and Northern Ireland and stretch down into North Yorkshire which suggest possible travel disruption.

Snow in parts of Scotland left motorists tackling difficult driving conditions while there were also reports of “thundersnow” in some areas.

Snow settles in the hills on the outskirts of Bradford, West Yorks, as motorists avoid the roads in the treacherous conditions

A car makes its way through snow in Bathgate, West Lothian, in the slippery and snow-filled conditions today

A driver digs his car out of snow in Bathgate, West Lothian, after getting stuck in the white stuff as he tried to travel

A light dusting falls in rural Kent in Hamstreet village near Ashford after warnings the UK could be hit with snow

Snow in Kent has started lightly but the country is braced for heavier falls after meteorologists warned of a cold snap

Snow fell on Wednesday night into Thursday morning in Shotts, a town in North Lanarkshire between Glasgow and Edinburgh

Snow fell early on Thursday morning on a road in Anniesland in the West End of Glasgow, where there was a brief heavy flurry

Snow settled on Wednesday night in Shotts in Scotland, with weather warnings in place for parts of the country on Thursday into Friday

The Queensferry Crossing was closed to vehicles in both directions due to the weather, including falling ice and snow, while in the North East police warned of dangerous driving conditions on the A93 and the B993.

Rail passengers are also affected, with ScotRail warning of “significant disruption to services on multiple routes” due to heavy snow.

Police Scotland Control Rooms said it had received a number of calls from people who were concerned after they heard explosions and strange noises.

Police Scotland Control Rooms tweeted on Friday at about 5am: “Please do not be alarmed, we are currently experiencing thunder and lightning.”

Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern described early Friday as being that “awkward mixture of cold rain, sleet and falling snow” for many areas of Britain.

The Met Office said the cold spell is expected to last through to Friday but that the weekend would see brighter weather and even some sunshine.

It added that temperatures going into next week would be lower than the average annual temperature, which is usually about 7C (44.6F) to 9C (48.2F).

