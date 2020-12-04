BREAKING | Dumisani Mkhwanazi found guilty of Palesa Madiba’s murder

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has found Dumisani Mkhwanazi guilty of killing University of Johannesburg student, Palesa Madiba, on 12 August 2013.

Mkhwanazi was on trial for Madiba’s murder after she went missing following a sleepover at her friend Tshidi Mkhwanazi’s home in Phiri, Soweto.

Tshidi is the niece of the accused.

Madiba’s body was later discovered in the yard behind Tshidi’s home in December 2015 after a neighbour noticed an arm protruding from a shallow grave, reported.

Mkhwanazi was facing charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, defeating the administration of justice, and the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, and had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

More to follow.