Boxing: Bowyn Morgan confident he can expose Tim Tszyu

New Zealand boxer Bowyn Morgan says he’s confident he can expose Aussie Tim Tszyu when the two face off later this month in the Sydney Super Fight night.

Morgan (21-1), will face off against the undefeated Tszyu (16-0), who’s fresh off a TKO victory against fellow Aussie gun Jeff Horn back in August. The fight card will also feature former NRL star Paul Gallen taking on UFC great Mark Hunt.

The event for Morgan will be the biggest fight of his career with the 31-year-old Kiwi looking to cause an upset when he arrives in Australia next week ahead of the bout.

He may be the underdog, paying $8.50 to win according to TAB, but make no mistake, there’s plenty of reason to back Morgan. The Kiwi did win convincingly against Stevie Ferdinandus, Ben Nelson and Ivana Siau, all three of which were previous opponents of Tszyu, who he also defeated.

Bowyn Morgan, Tim Tszyu (Getty)

As Morgan gets ready for the December 16 fight, he belives his upcoming opponent could be in for a surprise when Tszyu faces a come forward fighter for the first time.

“He’s been boxing great. He’s got great hands and footwork,” Morgan told reporters on Friday.

“I think out of everyone he’s fought, he hasn’t had someone like me who comes forward on the front foot. As much as he says he wants it, let’s see.”

And if you think the bright lights of Bankwest Stadium will bother Morgan, who’s competed in the past on a couple of Joseph Parker undercards in New Zealand, think again because the only thing worrying the Kiwi is a fight that goes the distance.

Looking for the 12th knock-out of his career, a confident Morgan admitted it’s the only way he can come out victorious with a decision-based result likely to give Tszyu the edge.

This is only the beginning: Tszyu

“I know coming over here I have to put him away to get the win, I know that,” he added.

“There can’t be judges entailed for me to get the win.

“No, not at all [concerned about the judges].

“I just know with my fighting style compared to his, for me, I have to get him out of there.”

Asked what Tszyu’s biggest weakness was, Morgan said “on the inside.”

“No one’s pushed him on the front foot.

“As much as he wants it, no one has. That’s the weakness.”