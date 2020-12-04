Boston meteorologists on this weekend’s possible ‘impactful storm’

Matilda Coleman
December 3, 2020

National Weather Service: ‘There remains considerable forecast uncertainty at this given the complexity of the potential system’

Eric Fisher, WBZ: ‘Looking more likely that ski areas will be happy with Saturday’s storm’

Vicki Graf, Boston 25 News: ‘We could be looking at some significant snow away from the coast and in the higher elevations’

Pete Bouchard, NBC10 Boston: ‘We clearly have potential for serious snow away from the coast now’

Matt Noyes, NBC10 Boston and NECN: ‘Early thoughts: Mostly rain Boston Metro with 6″+ snow event Northern New England’

Shiri Spear, Boston 25 News: ‘Peak rain is expected Saturday & Saturday night’

Cindy FitzGibbon, WCVB: ‘Still watching the track as a shift could bring changes’

