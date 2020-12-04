Boosie Badazz Shows Off Graphic Gunshot Wounds

Boosie Badazz was shot in Dallas shooting last month — and in a new music video, “Lost For Words,” directed by Chuck Star, Boosie shows off his graphic injury.

The video shows the aftermath of the shooting as well as surgery to remove bullet fragments and place screws into his foot. Boosie had to have needed staples and stitches from his thigh right down past his knee.

BOOSIE BADAZZ PLEADS WITH MARK ZUCKERBERG

To watch the full video, fans will have to subscribe to the rapper ONLY FANS. “Go to @boosienewig and subscribe to his onlyfans to see his recover. It’s only one boosie ig page make sure u following the right one.”

Boosie was shot because rivals thought he was in Dallas to retaliate after his affiliate, Mo3, was shot and killed. He was in Dallas to pay respects Mo3, who was killed last month.

After reports of Boosie’s shooting surfaced, confusion arose as it was also reported from a notable news outlet that he had not been shot. That appears to have been inaccurate however.