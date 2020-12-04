Black women-founded startups are increasing—but they still raise far less than average

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
5

There’s good and bad news for Black women founders, Google employees protest the dismissal of an ethical AI expert, and whose god is Charlamagne anyway?

But first, here’s your never-ending-the-war-on-drugs week in review, in Haiku.

Well, at least for one
brief shining moment we can
imagine a world

where Jamaal doesn’t
lose his future for the same
joint that doesn’t seem

to trip up all the
Chads,nbsp;who recreate with ease.
A world where taxes

are investments in
communities; ending a
pointless war on drugs.

Oh! There is a point?
And drug laws,nbsp;don’t even work?
At least we can dream.

Have a fulfilling weekend. Take some time to dream, if you can.

Ellen McGirt
@ellmcgirt
[email protected]

