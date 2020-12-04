Black women-founded startups are increasing—but they still raise far less than average

There’s good and bad news for Black women founders, Google employees protest the dismissal of an ethical AI expert, and whose god is Charlamagne anyway?
But first, here’s your never-ending-the-war-on-drugs week in review, in Haiku.
Well, at least for one
brief shining moment we can
imagine a world
where Jamaal doesn’t
lose his future for the same
joint that doesn’t seem
to trip up all the
Chads,nbsp;who recreate with ease.
A world where taxes
are investments in
communities; ending a
pointless war on drugs.
Oh! There is a point?
And drug laws,nbsp;don’t even work?
At least we can dream.
Have a fulfilling weekend. Take some time to dream, if you can.
Ellen McGirt
@ellmcgirt
[email protected]