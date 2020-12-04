Black women-founded startups are increasing—but they still raise far less than average

There’s good and bad news for Black women founders, Google employees protest the dismissal of an ethical AI expert, and whose god is Charlamagne anyway?

But first, here’s your never-ending-the-war-on-drugs week in review, in Haiku.

Well, at least for one

brief shining moment we can

imagine a world

where Jamaal doesn’t

lose his future for the same

joint that doesn’t seem

to trip up all the

Chads,nbsp;who recreate with ease.

A world where taxes

are investments in

communities; ending a

pointless war on drugs.

Oh! There is a point?

And drug laws,nbsp;don’t even work?

At least we can dream.

Have a fulfilling weekend. Take some time to dream, if you can.

Ellen McGirt

