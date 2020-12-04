Bitcoin price rally at risk as gold and US dollar show signs of recovery By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
4

Bitcoin price rally at risk as gold and US dollar show signs of recovery

Dan Tapiero, the co-founder of 10T Holdings, said weak hands have been shaken out in the gold market. This raises the probability of a gold rally in the near term, especially as it comes off of an 80-day pullback period.

has seen strong momentum in the past three months, as it achieved an all-time high on Coinbase and a number of other major exchanges.

Largest three-week outflows from gold. Source: Dan Tapiero, BofA