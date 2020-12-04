Bitcoin price rally at risk as gold and US dollar show signs of recovery By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin price rally at risk as gold and US dollar show signs of recovery
Dan Tapiero, the co-founder of 10T Holdings, said weak hands have been shaken out in the gold market. This raises the probability of a gold rally in the near term, especially as it comes off of an 80-day pullback period.
has seen strong momentum in the past three months, as it achieved an all-time high on Coinbase and a number of other major exchanges.
