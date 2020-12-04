Best Buy Canada’s early Boxing Day pricing ends soon

If you were on Zoom calls in late November, you likely noticed a cardinal rule of the holidays being broken: decorated Christmas trees before December 1st.

But since it’s been a weird year, we can set aside our humbugs and accept that people need a little extra cheer. If you fall in that boat, here’s some good news: starting today, Best Buy Canada has broken Boxing Day tradition by releasing early Boxing Day pricing on a ton of great tech gifts.

Bask in the savings (and finish your holiday shopping!) with the links below until December 10th.

Home theatre

Samsung 65″ 4K UHD HDR Curved LED Tizen Smart TV for $899.99 (save $100)

Polk Audio True Surround II Wireless 5.1 Channel Home Theatre System for $399.99 (save $300)

Sharp 55″ 4K UHD LED Smart TV for $399.99 (save $200)

Toshiba 32″ 720p LED TV for $129.99 (save $90)

Smart home

Sonos One (2nd Gen) Voice Controlled Smart Speaker with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for $199.99 (save $50)

Google Nest Hub Max Smart Display with Google Assistant for $239.99 (save $60)

Click and Grow Smart Indoor Garden (SGS1US) with Basil Seed Capsule Refill for $99.99 (save $30)

Click & Grow Smart Garden 9 for $199.99 (save $50)

Blink Outdoor Wire-Free 1080p IP 3-Camera System for $199.99 (save $130)

iRobot Roomba i8+ (Plus) Robot Vacuum for $799.99 (save $300)

Netgear Nighthawk 6-Stream AX5400 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router for $249.99 (save $100)

Pre-order new Arlo Essential Wi-Fi Video Doorbell and save $70

Gaming

Asus Strix GT15 Gaming PC for $1,099.99 (save $200)

Razer Power Up Gaming Bundle with Keyboard, Mouse & Headset for $129.99 (save $50)

JBL Quantum 100 Gaming Headset for $39.99 (save $20)

Samsung 24″ 1080p HD 60Hz 4ms Curved LED Monitor for $149.99 (save $100)

Save up to $50 on select gaming mice & keyboards

External hard drives

Seagate Backup Plus Slim 1TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive for $59.99 (save $18)

Save up to $50 on select memory and storage devices

Laptops

Asus VivoBook L203NA 11.6″ Laptop (64GB / 4GB RAM) for $249.99 (save $50)

Acer Aspire 5 15.6″ Laptop (512GB SSD / 8GB RAM) for $699.99 (save $150)

Headphones, earphones, and Bluetooth speakers

Sony WHXB900N Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $169.99 (save $180)

Skullcandy Indy Fuel In-Ear Sound Isolating Truly Wireless Headphones for $79.99 (save $60)

Sony SRS-XB23 EXTRA BASS Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $99.99 (save $50)

Tablets

Lenovo Smart Tab M8 8″ 32GB Tablet for $129.99 (save $40)

Wearable tech

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 40mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor for $189.99 (save $60)

Cameras

Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III Wi-Fi 20.1MP 4.2x Optical Zoom Digital Camera & 128GB SD Card for $799.99 (save $250)

Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II Wi-Fi 20.1 MP Digital Camera with Memory Card for $699.99 (save $100)

