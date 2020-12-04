Australia vs Argentina, Michael Hooper opens up on ‘finite’ Wallabies captaincy

Wallabies captain Michael Hooper says he has no regrets over the decisions made in Australia’s botched 15-15 draw with Argentina in their first Tri-nations clash ahead of their final encounter tomorrow night.

The Wallabies will look to right their wrongs and go out with a bang for the last Test of the year when they come up against Los Pumas in the final leg of the Tri-Nations tournament.

Despite leading 15-6 with just over 15 minutes remaining, the Wallabies coughed up three consecutive penalties, leading to quick points for the Pumas who refused to give up until the final whistle a fortnight ago.

At the time, Hooper admitted his side’s inability to convert and the six second half penalties ultimately cost them in the end. Errors and wasted opportunities cruelled them at the finish line and with it their Tri-Nations hopes were effectively dashed.

Wallabies vs Argentina (Getty)

But speaking to media ahead of Saturday’s rematch, Hooper revealed he had no reservations about his decisions that night as skipper.

“I was very pleased with my decisions in the last game, gave us our opportunity there to take a win and move away with it at 6-15 with 19 minutes to go,” he said.

“We were primed to put that game to bed, which we weren’t able to do through our lack of discipline and game management.

“We’ll be better for that, we’ve learned a lot in the past around making decisions and I was pleased with the calls that were made.”

The Wallabies prepare to face Argentina on Saturday night. (Getty)

Saturday will mark Hooper’s 104th Test for the Wallabies.

In his time as skipper, he has led Australia through a downturn in their international prowess, through no fault of his own.

One of the pillars of the national squad, Hooper is now the third-longest serving captain in Wallabies history.

Despite his time at the helm, the skipper admitted he hadn’t given much thought to when he may relinquish the title, but admitted all things were “finite”.

“I haven’t thought about it, why would I? I’m focused on Saturday,” Hooper replied when questioned about his captaincy.

“It’s a massive privilege to captain your country. I’ve ben very lucky to do it on many occasions and I love that. It’s very rewarding as a unit and a team when that group put up a performance that you’re proud of.

“I get to stand in that line and not only represent my country but lead some men that sacrifice a lot. We get to do it in the jersey across the world. I love that, and I know it’s only a finite time to be able to do that in anyone’s career. It’s probably the longer in the game the more I realise how great a position we’re in.”