Apple Picks Up World Surf League Docuseries for Apple TV+

Apple has picked up a new six-part documentary series about the World Surf League, which will provide a behind-the-scenes look at the “aspirations, failures and accomplishments” of the world’s best surfers as they strive for the World Surf League Title.



Apple says that each episode will feature a “rich exploration” of the people who make up the 2021 World Surf League Men and Women’s Championship Tour, bringing viewers along on a journey to some of the most incredible surf spots in the world. The first episode will take place in Hawaii, with the Championship Tour kicking off on December 4.

Other Championship Tour spots will include Santa Cruz, California; New South Wales, Australia; Papara, Tahiti; Taghazout Bay, Morocco; Bali, Indonesia; Tuamotus, French Polynesia; Netanya, Israel; and more.

Some of the highest ranked surfers in the world will participate, like Italo Ferreira, Gabriel Medina, Jordy Smith, Caroline Marks, Lakey Peterson, and Stephanie Gilmore.

The docuseries will “dive into different surfing cultures” and will visit topics tied to the sport such as eco-conservation, sustainability, and marine preservation. Box Films and the World Surf League are teaming up to produce the docuseries for Apple.