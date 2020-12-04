Alabama’s Saban feeling ‘100%,’ will travel with team to LSU

The Alabama Crimson Tide were forced to take on Auburn in the Iron Bowl last weekend without their head coach. Luckily, they defeated the Tigers 42-13 as Nick Saban recovered from COVID-19 at home.

Saban is expected to be on the sideline this weekend when Alabama takes on another team nicknamed the Tigers. The 69-year-old revealed on his radio show on Thursday that he has cleared COVID-19 protocols and will travel with the team to LSU on Friday, according to ESPN’s Alex Scarborough.

While he only faced mild symptoms, Saban also revealed that he received an IV treatment last week that helped him recover.

“Whatever was in this plasma deal, it knocked it out in one day,” he said. “From Thursday on, I’ve felt great and 100%. I would certainly recommend that treatment for anybody that could get it.”

SEC protocols require a 10-day quarantine when a player, coach or staff member tests positive for the coronavirus. Friday is the earliest Saban can return from his Nov. 24 positive diagnosis.

No. 1 Alabama is expected to remain undefeated on the year when they take on LSU on Saturday. According to BetOnline.ag, the Crimson Tide are the betting favorite to defeat the Tigers at -5000. The Tigers have +1500 odds to upset Alabama.

Saban previously tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this season, but it was deemed a false positive after he returned two consecutive negative test results.