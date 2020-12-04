ADF troops arrive in Victoria ahead of first international arrivals

Victoria is preparing to launch its second hotel quarantine system with 100 ADF troops to undergo training this weekend of the state first international arrivals on Monday.

The hotel quarantine system which caused Victoria’s devastating second wave is being overhauled with changes in place to prepare for the state’s reopening of international borders.

More than 100 ADF troops have landed in Victoria and will undergo training today ahead of the first international arrivals on Monday. December 5, 2020. ()

The Victorian Government has been told ADF personnel will not be involved in any security-type operations. Instead, they will be mostly in the hotel lobbies helping guests check in and out.

Security will be the sole responsibility of Victoria Police, replacing the private security guards responsible for the state’s first hotel quarantine initiative.

The changes have prompted the Victorian Government to scale back its request for ADF support from 220 personnel to 170.

Premier Daniel Andrews said the new program and creation of CQV was based on recommendations made by the inquiry into the original failed hotel quarantine system.”We know lessons have to be learnt in relation to hotel quarantine and we have learnt those lessons,” he said.

Staff will work in bubbles and will only work at one site.

“No moonlighting, no second jobs, no subcontracting of a subcontract because there are no subcontracts, it is all direct and obvious and clear,” the premier said.

Passengers from a flight are escorted to waiting buses to go to hotel quarantine at Perth Airport. (Getty)

People quarantining will not be allowed to leave their room for exercise or fresh air breaks, but entertainment would be provided and food would be improved.

As well as welcoming back international travellers, Mr Andrews is expected to announce a further easing of COVID-19 restrictions tomorrow after recording another day of no new cases of COVID-19.

Meetings will take place today to clarify details around which restrictions will be eased however there is speculation rules around bars and venue capacities are on the agenda.