Aaron Finch set for scans after suffering apparent hip injury in T20 loss, Australia vs India

Australian captain Aaron Finch is set for scans after suffering an apparent hip/glute injury during his side’s 11-run loss in the opening T20 against India.

Finch appeared to injure his glute while diving to field a ball late in India’s innings, in a similar manner to how David Warner injured his adductor in the second ODI.

The opener came out to bat in Australia’s ill-fated run chase but appeared to be in some discomfort as he attempted to constantly stretch out the injured muscle.

Finch struggled to run between the wickets during his quick-fire innings of 35 before he holed out in the deep going for one too many lusty blows, ending a strong opening stand with D’Arcy Short.

Aaron Finch top-scored with 35 as Australia fell 11 runs short of the required target (Getty)

“A bit of a hip or a glute or something like that at the moment,” he told Fox Cricket after the game.

“We’ll wait and see, but it progressively got worse throughout the game. We’ll have a scan tomorrow and see how we go.”

Finch’s injury continues what has been a horror run for Australia in terms of injuries in recent weeks.

While Warner’s groin injury has been the headline, the Australians have also been hampered by the loss of Marcus Stoinis and Ashton Agar, while Mitchell Starc also missed the final ODI with a slight niggle, before returning for the opening T20.