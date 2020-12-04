A$AP Rocky’s OTHER WOMEN Fight w/ Rihanna On Instagram! (Rihanna A ‘Sister’ Wife)

Earlier this week, People magazine told the world that A$AP Rocky and Rihanna were officially a couple.

But while news of the new hip hop super-couple seemed to have captured the public’s imagination – has confirmed that at least two people are NOT happy with the announcement.

Both are women who are believed to have romantic ties to A$AP Rocky.

The two ladies appeared to have been caught off guard about Rihanna and Rocky’s public announcement – and they are now BLASTING Rihanna on social media.

RIHANNA’S MASSIVE WEIGHT GAIN – NOW HAS A QUARANTINE GUT

The First Lady, a thick Latina IG model named Jraww, appears to have a long standing relationship with Rihanna’s bae. She was on stage with Rocky on Yam’s Day 2020 and she took a pic of him. She also claims to have been invited to Rihanna’s Fenty event in Feb also.

The same woman posted pics, claiming that she vacationed with A$AP in Jamaica this year and was in London and Paris with Rihanna’s alleged bae.

The pretty IG model alleegedly has been been seeing A$AP ROCKY for more than 2 years and according to social media reports, has learned that he treats her very well.

Last night, she went on a rant calling Rihanna ugly and a pass around. Jraww said that she has met his mom and been to NYC with him too and spent holidays with him.

But Jraww isn’t alone. Last night, learned that another of A$AP’s female companions took to IG to Blast Rihanna. The second woman, a model named Demi, called Rihanna her “pipe sister” on Twitter, I included the tweet.

I wonder if Rih knows she’s a sister wife like she knew she was with Chris Brown (and his then side chick Karrueche). Maybe she’s OK being involved in a THROUPLE OR A A FROUPLE.