A Friend of Casanova’s Girlfriend Snitched on Him Prior to the Indictment

Instagram

The rumors start after a clip featuring a woman name-dropping the embattled Brooklyn rapper, who was charged with gang-related racketeering, from an interrogation finds its way out online.

–

Rapper Casanova‘s girlfriend might have something to do with him getting indicted earlier this week. A new report suggests that the one who helped the feds identify the rapper, who is facing serious jail time after being charged with gang-related racketeering, was none other than his own girlfriend’s friend.

The rumors started after a clip from an interrogation found its way out online. In the video, a woman could be heard name-dropping the Brooklyn rapper, whose legal name is Caswell Senior. While the identity of the woman remains unknown, fans quickly speculated that she was a friend of the rapper’s lady love.

“Video footage of a woman name dropping Casanova2x in the racketeering Fed case. The woman in the video is believed to be a close friend of Casanova’s girlfriend,” one Twitter user wrote on the blue bird app. “Damn @CASANOVA_2X you wasn’t supposed to let your shorty know everything you did you know once they get around they girlfriends everything is shared damn bro.”

Someone else said, “Damn so Casanova girlfriends bestfriend of 17 yrs snitched on Cas & Jaz smh.” Further spreading the claims, another user tweeted, “I just watched a video on IG of Casanova’s girlfriend’s best friend being interrogated by the police and talking. Whomever my Queen will be, she will have to understand that not just anybody will be able to be around us.”

According to the FBI on Tuesday, December 1, Casanova and 17 other gang members were indicted for racketeering, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances as well as possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. While his fellow defendants were previously indicted on serious crimes such as attempted murder and murder, it was the first time for Casanova to get indicted.

The “Get the Strap” rapper, who is signed to Jay-Z‘s Roc Nation Label, later turned himself in on Wednesday. In a video shared by his homie Brash 2X, the 34-year-old said, “As you already know, I’m facing serious charges right now. But I’m innocent. That’s one. Two, I’ve been fighting my whole life so I’ll get through this. Just understand how they could get you jammed up — you don’t know nobody, you ain’t got nothing to do with nothin’, they can still get you jammed up. Rappers, we are a target. Just be careful out there, watch who you associate with, watch who you bring around. I’ll see y’all soon, god willing.”