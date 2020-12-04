9 Celebs Share Their Favorite Holiday Meal Recipes

Bridget Moynahan’s Apple Pie

“My mother made the most amazing apple pies our whole lives. We all looked forward to it. She of course being old school made crust from scratch. My father, in retirement, took over. He loved making pies. He was a chemist by trade and took pride in making very detailed recipes. He loves making apple pie and the complexity of its flavors. He insisted on several different types of apples… green apples, Macintosh were consistent. He played around with the third type of apple for a different flavor. The butter, sugar cinnamon mixture and the lemon all had to be added at certain times for the optimal flavor. He loved dessert. He took so much pride in his pies. I recently started modifying his pie and even moved it towards a crumble. I started cooking the apples before placing them in the pie shell. I am Even draining the apple juices to cook longer and adding vanilla to create an almost Carmel tone. The first time I made it, I thought…. man, my dad would love this!”

Pie Ingredients: 2 frozen pie crust sheets, defrosted, ¾ cup sugar, 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour, 1/8 teaspoon salt, ½ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg, Dash of ground cloves

1 large Granny Smith apple, peeled, cored, and thinly sliced, 2 large Cortland apples, peeled, cored, and thinly sliced, 2 large McIntosh apples, peeled, cored, and thinly sliced

2 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, dices, ½ lemon

For Egg Wash and Finishing: 1 large egg, 1 tablespoon heavy cream, 1 tablespoon sugar

Directions: