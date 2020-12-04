3 key ways 2021’s Bitcoin bull run may differ from 2017’s By Cointelegraph

3 key ways 2021’s Bitcoin bull run may differ from 2017’s
After a rather lengthy wait, the (BTC) price is finally back to the same price range it was in three years ago. Back in 2017, when the Bitcoin price peaked near $19,900, most altcoins also posted 200% or higher weekly gains.
Fast forward to the present time, and BTC’s $19,100 price is virtually identical to where it was on Dec. 17, 2017. One might think that not much has changed, despite some altcoins crashing, but that couldn’t be more distant from the truth.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.