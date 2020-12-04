$3.6 billion worth of Bitcoin coaxed from long-term storage by November rally By Cointelegraph

$3.6 billion worth of Bitcoin coaxed from long-term storage by November rally
The November BTC rally to test all-time price highs saw more than 1% of Bitcoin’s supply move out of long-term storage.
According to Unchained Capital’s ‘hodlwaves’ metric, which measures the time since has moved on-chain, roughly 15% of the Bitcoin that had not been moved for five and seven years as of Nov. 1 were finally transferred on-chain during the month of November.
