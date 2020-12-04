18 Celebrity Instagrams You Probably Missed This Week

Here’s what you might’ve missed!
Vin Diesel honored Paul Walker on the seventh anniversary of his death.
Marsai Martin broke a Guinness World Record when she became the youngest executive producer on a major studio production (her movie Little).
Dancing with the Stars professional dancer Keo Motsepe made his relationship Instagram official with Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause.
Hilary Duff celebrated her birthday and her growing baby bump.
Sanaa Lathan showed fans how much her hair grew after cutting it off three years ago.
JT of the City Girls brought in her 28th birthday in style.
And Yolanda Hadid shared an adorable photo of Anwar Hadid, Dua Lipa, and their dog.
