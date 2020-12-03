Your Thursday Briefing

Britain is first to approve Pfizer vaccine

Leaping ahead of the U.S., Britain gave emergency authorization to Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday — a first in the West. The vaccination campaign is set to kick off next week.

Britain has pre-ordered 40 million doses of the vaccine made by the American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and a small German company, BioNTech.

Nursing-home residents are the priority to receive the first shots, but officials have indicated that frontline hospital workers may be quicker to receive vaccines because of the difficulties of storing and moving the vaccine to nursing homes and other sites.

What’s next: British hospitals have already begun emailing staff members to schedule vaccinations. In London, the first doses will be given at 7 a.m. on Monday. Each person needs two shots, a month apart. The doses will be packaged in boxes, with dry ice keeping them at the South Pole-like temperatures they require.