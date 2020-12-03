Your Thursday Briefing

Britain is first to approve Pfizer vaccine
Leaping ahead of the U.S., Britain gave emergency authorization to Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday — a first in the West. The vaccination campaign is set to kick off next week.
Britain has pre-ordered 40 million doses of the vaccine made by the American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and a small German company, BioNTech.
Nursing-home residents are the priority to receive the first shots, but officials have indicated that frontline hospital workers may be quicker to receive vaccines because of the difficulties of storing and moving the vaccine to nursing homes and other sites.
What’s next: British hospitals have already begun emailing staff members to schedule vaccinations. In London, the first doses will be given at 7 a.m. on Monday. Each person needs two shots, a month apart. The doses will be packaged in boxes, with dry ice keeping them at the South Pole-like temperatures they require.
A ‘chilling message’ to Hong Kong protesters
Hong Kong’s political opposition was dealt another blow after three pro-democracy activists were sentenced on Wednesday. Among them was Joshua Wong, one of the most globally recognized figures of the city’s resistance to Beijing.
Mr. Wong was sentenced to 13 and a half months in prison for his role in protests last year. A fellow activist, Agnes Chow, who has been called the “Mulan” of the pro-democracy movement, received 10 months. Ivan Lam, a member of their disbanded political group, Demosisto, was sentenced to seven months.
Their sentencing points to the wide-ranging nature of Beijing’s increasingly aggressive crackdown on political opposition in Hong Kong.
Quotable: “All these judicial prosecutions amount to persecution of our young,” said Claudia Mo, a former lawmaker from the pro-democracy camp. “They’re using Joshua Wong as an iconic figure in particular to issue this chilling message.”
Afghan peace talks move to a new phase
The government and Taliban negotiators in Qatar have agreed on how to proceed with peace negotiations. The next phase of the talks will most likely focus on a political road map and a long-term nationwide cease-fire.
The announcement of the agreed-upon procedure on Wednesday came after negotiations had been stonewalled since early November over the official name to be used to refer to the government. The agreement was reached without the inclusion of the name.
On the ground: The months of talks in Doha, Qatar’s capital, have been marked by near-constant violence in Afghanistan as the Taliban moved to take territory in the south and north before winter.
And now for the Back Story on …
Reading the best books
On Wednesday, our book critics released their annual list of best reads from among those they reviewed over the last 12 months. Our critics Dwight Garner, Parul Sehgal and Jennifer Szalai talked about reading and doing their jobs under strange new conditions.
This wasn’t remotely a normal year. How did the circumstances of 2020 change your reading lives, both professionally and recreationally?
Jennifer: Professionally, it made the question of why I was reviewing something in any given week feel heavy, almost existential — which I realize sounds ridiculous, but it really did. Not to mention that the publication dates of books, at least during the first few months of the pandemic, were suddenly moved around and actual hard copies weren’t easy to come by.
As for my recreational reading this year, there was way too little of it. I imagine other parents of young kids may have felt similarly. I recently heard an interview with the therapist and author Esther Perel, who said that the demarcations we previously took for granted — now we’re working, now we’re picking up our children from school, now we’re carving out some for ourselves — have all collapsed. It’s a pandemic blur.
It was a year when the best-seller lists often directly reflected what was going on in the country. How much of your own personal reading these days — or ever — is “pegged to the news”?
Parul: I have never read anything quite like the brilliantly pessimistic fiction of the Croatian writer Dasa Drndic; her treatment of historical amnesia, of political despair and shame, felt blazingly new. When it comes to watching writers metabolize “this moment,” I was impressed by Megha Majumdar’s novel “A Burning,” on rising extremism in India. I was also moved by novelists grappling with how to write most effectively about climate change — Emily Raboteau, Lydia Millet, Amitav Ghosh and Jenny Offill come to mind.
What’s the book on each of your lists of 10 favorites that most surprised you?
Dwight: Philippe Lançon, who wrote criticism for the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, was in its offices on the morning of Jan. 7, 2015, when two gunmen claiming allegiance to ISIS forced themselves inside and slaughtered 12 people. Eleven others were wounded, including Lançon, who essentially had the lower part of his face shot off. His memoir, “Disturbance: Surviving Charlie Hebdo,” is extraordinary. It’s about his long road to recovery, but it’s also about his life and loves and his wide-open senses.
