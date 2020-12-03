Your Friday Briefing

A trans-Atlantic spat over ‘vaccine nationalism’

A day after Britain became the first Western country to authorize a coronavirus vaccine, British and American officials bickered over which government’s drug-approval process was better, leading scientists to warn that the debate could undermine public faith.

“Vaccine nationalism has no place in Covid or other public health matters of global significance,” said Jeremy Farrar, a scientific adviser to the British government. “Science has always been the exit strategy from this horrendous pandemic — that science has been global.”

Several top British lawmakers have also incorrectly cast the country’s split with the European Union as the reason it authorized a vaccine first. In fact, Britain remains under the bloc’s regulatory umbrella and was able to move more quickly because of an old law enabling it to make its own determinations in public health emergencies.

Access to vaccines: Advanced and developing countries alike could suffer significant economic damage if lower-income nations do not get a fair share of coronavirus vaccines, according to a new report from the Eurasia Group, a political research and consulting firm.