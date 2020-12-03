Woman charged over murders ‘not known’ to victims

Victoria Police today issued a new statement, clarifying the family did not know 46-year-old accused Jenny Hayes from Airport West.

Arson and Explosive Squad detectives yesterday charged Ms Hayes with three counts of murder and arson causing death.

The accused did not appear at the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court via video link last night, instead staying at Richmond police station.

She did not apply for bail and is expected back in court in March.

The court heard it was the accused’s first in custody and she was in a poor state behind bars on pain medication.

Ms Forrest’s sister Emily returned to the scene of the fatal blaze yesterday, telling reporters the couple had only moved into the home a few weeks ago, after the birth of their daughter.

The baby girl would have turned three weeks old today.

“I’m just trying to be really strong, and just trying to hold it together for them,” she said.

“Their lives had pretty much just started and should be like the perfect of their life and now this awful tragedy has happened.”

Gurvinder Singh, a close friend of Mr Sohal, was too overcome with grief to speak for long about the tragedy.

“I just don’t have any words for… I just can’t describe the sadness that I’m having now,” he said.

Distressed neighbours woke to the sound of their smoke alarm just before 4am to find the house next door engulfed in flames.

